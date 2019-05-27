Jason Momoa Posts Throwback Photo From Days of Filming 'Game of Thrones'!

Jason Momoa is sharing memories.

The 39-year-old Aquaman star posted a throwback photo from a time when he was filming Game of Thrones on his Instagram on Monday (May 27).

“So homesick. Looking through my phone I found this. Off the road some quiet parking lot in donegal. It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend @captainriff 📸,” he wrote.

Jason‘s best friend, Brian Andrew Mendoza, also runs the production company Pride of Gypsies with Jason.

“While filming GOT we had a lil break We were to broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it’s perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family. Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started. On the roam Needs to go home. Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j.”

