Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome First Child Together - See the Picture!

Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 5:59 pm

Jodie Comer Thought the Worst When 'Killing Eve' Was First Presented to Her

Jodie Comer hold a tiny rose on the cover of British GQ Hype‘s new issue, on newsstands now.

Here is what the 26-year-old Killing Eve actress had to share with the mag:

On fearing the worst when she first heard the words “female assassin”: “I was like, ‘Oh, fuck no.’ Because I always think of someone in a leather catsuit and six-inch heels scaling walls. Also, ‘How naked is she going to be?…I should have known better, knowing Phoebe was the writer.’

On Phoebe Waller-Bridge: “I love her so much. I’ve said to her she has to cast me on every single thing she makes from now on. Otherwise I’ll send Villanelle!”

On her love of Villanelle’s clothes and watching in horror as Eve throws them to the floor at the end of the first series: “I was being really precious about them getting dirty on the floor. I was like, ‘No!””

For more from Jodie, visit GQ-Magazine.co.uk!
jodie comer gq hype 01
jodie comer gq hype 02
jodie comer gq hype 03

Photos: Matt Holyoak
Posted to: Jodie Comer, Magazine

Getty
