K-Pop Girl Group PRISTIN Disbands After 2 Years

PRISTIN is sadly disbanding.

The 10-member South Korean girl group, which officially debuted in 2017 with their track “WEE WOO,” are going their separate ways, their agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed in a statement on Friday (May 24).

Seven of the members of PRISTIN competed on the popular competition series Produce 101 prior to joining the group. Five members of the group also promoted as a sub-unit, PRISTIN V, in 2018.

See the agency’s full statement inside. (English translation via Soompi.)

Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment.

First, we sincerely thank fans who care for and love PRISTIN.

We are delivering the official statement regarding the disbandment of PRISTIN and the termination of contracts for members.

The company and the members had in-depth discussions for a long time and deliberated before coming to a mutual agreement. It has been decided that with the exclusion of members Kyulkyung, Yehana, Sungyeon; seven members (Nayoung, Roa, Yuha, Eunwoo, Rena, Xiyeon, and Kyla) will have their exclusive contracts terminated as of May 24, 2019.

We would like to first apologize to fans, who have always been supportive, for delivering this unfortunate news.

Because this is a decision that must be made carefully, a lot of time was given in thinking about this matter. At the end of discussions, we decided to respect the wishes of the PRISTIN members and came to the conclusion of disbandment and contract termination.

Members Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon expressed their intent to stay with the company. We will actively support Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon so that they can have stable individual activities. We will wholeheartedly support them so that they can be more active and have more diverse activities.

As for the PRISTIN members who will be leaving our agency, we would like to express our deep thanks to them and sincerely support them and their new paths even though their official contracts have ended.

Since this is an important and sensitive matter that required a careful decision, we sincerely apologize to fans for delivering this news late and worrying fans through this news. Lastly, we ask that fans show unchanging support for the seven PRISTIN members, Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon as they embark on new beginnings.

Thank you.