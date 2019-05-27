Kanye West Offends Kris Jenner After Questioning Her Boyfriend Corey Gamble

There’s some drama between Kanye West and Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The two found themselves in the middle of an awkward situation on Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Sunday night (May 26).

In the episode, Kanye texted Corey to question why they never met his family, despite the fact that Kris has been dating him since the end of 2014.

“Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you, we’ve never met any of your family members.’ Of course we’ve all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him — I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time,” Kim Kardashian explained.

While some of Kim‘s sisters agreed with Kanye about not knowing Corey that well, Kris was offended.

“I just wish I knew why [Kanye] has to bring bad energy into the field at 6 o’clock in the morning. I would never disrespect somebody and say that,” she said.

“Nobody really slows down enough to take a look at it from a bird’s eye view of my life. I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn’t okay and it hurts feelings. I think what you guys don’t realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life,” she explained to Khloe Kardashian, who was on Kanye‘s side at first.

“I want you to be happy. And I don’t care who you’re with as long as they’re good to you. … You have to life your life for you and be happy and if you are, that’s great. I support you and I want you to feel like we’re happy for you, because we are,” said Khloe.

“Ultimately, we just want to protect my mom. She’s always going to be the most important thing to us so we are going to do what we can to just look out for her,” added Kim.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!