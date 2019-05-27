Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome First Child Together - See the Picture!
Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have welcomed a baby girl together!
The 36-year-old House of Cards actress and the 33-year-old Rocketman star confirmed the happy news on Instagram on Monday (May 27).
“We had a baby a couple weeks ago…here are her feet 💕,” Kate captioned an adorable picture of the baby’s feet on her Instagram.
This is their first child together. Jamie also has a 5-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship with Evan Rachel Wood.
Jamie and Kate got married in July of 2017. Congratulations to the happy family!
