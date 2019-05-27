Top Stories
Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome First Child Together - See the Picture!

Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

Iggy Azalea Deactivates Twitter & Instagram Amid Photo Leak

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 3:28 pm

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome First Child Together - See the Picture!

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell have welcomed a baby girl together!

The 36-year-old House of Cards actress and the 33-year-old Rocketman star confirmed the happy news on Instagram on Monday (May 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Mara

“We had a baby a couple weeks ago…here are her feet 💕,” Kate captioned an adorable picture of the baby’s feet on her Instagram.

This is their first child together. Jamie also has a 5-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship with Evan Rachel Wood.

Jamie and Kate got married in July of 2017. Congratulations to the happy family!

See Kate‘s picture inside…
