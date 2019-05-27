Mon, 27 May 2019 at 12:26 pm
Kendall Jenner Snaps Sexy Bikini Selfie Before Jet Ski Adventure in Monaco
Kendall Jenner is showing off another cute bikini she brought on her trip to France on Instagram.
The 23-year-old model snapped and filmed a little look from her holiday from inside her hotel room.
Kendall captioned her latest Instagram with a watermelon emoji.
If you missed it, Kendall was seen having some fun in the water with fellow model Bella Hadid on some jet skis!
