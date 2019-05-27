Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Scott Disick's Birthday with Sofia Richie

No bad blood here!



Kourtney Kardashian attended ex-boyfriend Scott Disick‘s 36th birthday on Sunday night (May 26) with her sisters and their mutual friends.

Also joining in on the festivities was Scott‘s girlfriend of almost two years Sofia Richie.

Since splitting up in 2015, Kourtney and Scott have remained close as they co-parent their three kids – Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, – together.

During a recent interview with Paper, Kourtney called her relationship with Scott and Sofia “probably the thing I’m most proud of.”

You can see a picture of Kourtney and Sofia celebrating Scott‘s birthday together here!