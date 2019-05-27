Leona Lewis Steps Out for Lunch with Fiance Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis leads the way as she and fiance Dennis Jauch as they arrive at a restaurant for lunch on Thursday afternoon (May 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 34-year-old singer looked pretty in a navy overall-dress over a white-knit sweater while her dancer-fiance rocked a leather jacket over a black T-shirt and red and black-printed pants for their afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leona Lewis

The couple announced back in November 2018 that they were engaged after over eight years of dating!

As of right now, wedding prep is being kept totally under wraps.