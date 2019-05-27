Mon, 27 May 2019 at 10:34 am

Lifetime's 'Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal' - Where to Watch & What to Expect

Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal airs tonight, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET – and it’s all about the royal wedding!

The upcoming TV movie, based on the marriage of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AKA Meghan Markle) and Prince Harry, is heavily based on Meghan‘s family drama, according to Vogue.

Tiffany Smith plays Meghan, and Charlie Field plays Harry in the film. The movie is also a sequel to Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, although the lead roles were recast.

The movie will also feature Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (AKA Kate Middleton), played by Laura Mitchell, as well as Meghan‘s mom, Doria Ragland.

Watch previews of Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal
