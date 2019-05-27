Top Stories
Mon, 27 May 2019 at 11:30 pm

Mariah Carey Steps Out After 'Caution World Tour' Show in London!

Mariah Carey Steps Out After 'Caution World Tour' Show in London!

Mariah Carey poses for the camera as she leaves Novikov Restaurant and Bar after dinner on Monday night (May 27) in London, England.

The 49-year-old entertainer looked so sophisticated in a form-fitting black dress and coordinating heels while accessorizing with a diamond-butterfly ring for her night out on the town.

Earlier that night, Mariah performed the final of three nights at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. She’ll be making her way to cities around Europe including Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam and Hamburg. Click here for ticket info!

The night before, Mariah stepped out for date night with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

