Mon, 27 May 2019 at 12:49 am

Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, & Evan Peters Promote 'Dark Phoenix' in Seoul

Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, & Evan Peters Promote 'Dark Phoenix' in Seoul

The stars of X-Men: Dark Phoenix are bringing their new movie to Seoul!

Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, & Evan Peters join forces on stage as they promote their new movie on Monday (May 27) in Seoul, South Korea.

Earlier this weekend, Sophie enjoyed a night out on the town with her friends in London – and gave this famous friend a serious case of FOMO!

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th – watch the latest trailer here.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dark Phoenix, Evan Peters, Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan

