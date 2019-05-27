Top Stories
Iggy Azalea Deactivates Twitter & Instagram Amid Photo Leak

Jessica Chastain Gets Bit in the Chest by a Horse - Watch Now!

Kanye West Offends Kris Jenner After Questioning Her Boyfriend Corey Gamble

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 12:49 pm

Miley Cyrus Announces 'She Is Coming' Project - See the Release Date!

Miley Cyrus is coming…with She Is Coming!

The 26-year-old “Younger Now” singer made the exciting announcement after teasing the project for weeks on her Instagram on Monday (May 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus

“SHE IS COMING 🚀 5/ 31 Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence 😜,” Miley wrote on her Instagram.

She recently debuted three new songs from the upcoming project during her BBC Radio 1′s Big Weekend. Two of the new songs are reportedly titled “Mother’s Daughter” and “Cattitude.” Watch her tease the new tracks!
