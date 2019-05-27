Miley Cyrus Announces 'She Is Coming' Project - See the Release Date!

Miley Cyrus is coming…with She Is Coming!

The 26-year-old “Younger Now” singer made the exciting announcement after teasing the project for weeks on her Instagram on Monday (May 27).

“SHE IS COMING 🚀 5/ 31 Pre Save now! Or live with regret for the rest of your existence 😜,” Miley wrote on her Instagram.

She recently debuted three new songs from the upcoming project during her BBC Radio 1′s Big Weekend. Two of the new songs are reportedly titled “Mother’s Daughter” and “Cattitude.” Watch her tease the new tracks!