Patrick Dempsey Suits Up for Grand Prix 2019 in Monaco!

Patrick Dempsey is all smiles as he checks out a racecar as he strolls along the pit lane at the 2019 Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon (May 26) in Monaco, France.

The 53-year-old actor and racecar driver looked handsome in a navy suit as he spent the afternoon at the races.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patrick Dempsey

The night before, Patrick stepped out to celebrate 50 years of the Monaco watch at the Tag Heuer Yacht Party.

10+ pictures inside of Patrick Dempsey attending the events in Monaco…