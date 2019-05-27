Top Stories
K-Pop Star Hara Transported to Hospital After Suicide Attempt (Report)

Look Inside Travis Barker's 6 Figure Birthday Party for His Daughter!

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 1:48 am

Patrick Dempsey Suits Up for Grand Prix 2019 in Monaco!

Patrick Dempsey is all smiles as he checks out a racecar as he strolls along the pit lane at the 2019 Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon (May 26) in Monaco, France.

The 53-year-old actor and racecar driver looked handsome in a navy suit as he spent the afternoon at the races.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Patrick Dempsey

The night before, Patrick stepped out to celebrate 50 years of the Monaco watch at the Tag Heuer Yacht Party.

10+ pictures inside of Patrick Dempsey attending the events in Monaco…
Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Patrick Dempsey

