Top Stories
Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

Kate Mara &amp; Jamie Bell Welcome First Child Together - See the Picture!

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome First Child Together - See the Picture!

Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 6:15 pm

Sofia Boutella Enjoys Dinner with Boyfriend Keean Johnson & More Pals

Sofia Boutella Enjoys Dinner with Boyfriend Keean Johnson & More Pals

Sofia Boutella follows her boyfriend Keean Johnson to their car after having dinner at Craig’s restaurant on Sunday (May 26) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The couple has kept relatively private since their relationship was revealed back in February. They had already been dating for a year at that point!

Sofia, 37, is best known for her work in films like Kingsman: The Secret Service and The Mummy while Keean, 22, recently had his big break with the hit film Alita: Battle Angel.

15+ pictures inside of Sofia Boutella and Keean Johnson out for dinner…

Just Jared on Facebook
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 01
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 02
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 03
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 04
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 05
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 06
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 07
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 08
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 09
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 10
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 11
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 12
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 13
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 14
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 15
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 16
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 17
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 18
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 19
sofia boutella keean johnson dinner at craigs 20

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Keean Johnson, Sofia Boutella

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr