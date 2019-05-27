Top Stories
Mon, 27 May 2019 at 6:42 pm

Sophie Turner Looks So Fierce at 'Dark Phoenix' Seoul Premiere

Sophie Turner Looks So Fierce at 'Dark Phoenix' Seoul Premiere

Sophie Turner rocks the red carpet while attending the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix on Monday (May 27) in Seoul, South Korea.

The 23-year-old actress, who also starred on Game of Thrones as Sansa Stark, was joined by her co-stars Michael Fassbender, Tye Sheridan, and Evan Peters, as well as director Simon Kinberg.

The stars all stepped out earlier in the day for a press conference in Seoul. The movie will be hitting theaters everywhere on June 7.

FYI: Sophie is wearing a Louis Vuitton look.

25+ pictures inside of the Dark Phoenix cast at the event…

sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 01
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 02
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 03
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 04
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 05
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 06
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 07
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 08
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 09
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 10
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 11
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 12
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 13
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 14
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 15
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 16
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 17
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 18
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 19
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 20
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 21
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 22
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 23
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 24
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 25
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 26
sophie turner dark phoenix seoul premiere 27

