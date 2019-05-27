Sophie Turner Looks So Fierce at 'Dark Phoenix' Seoul Premiere

Sophie Turner rocks the red carpet while attending the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix on Monday (May 27) in Seoul, South Korea.

The 23-year-old actress, who also starred on Game of Thrones as Sansa Stark, was joined by her co-stars Michael Fassbender, Tye Sheridan, and Evan Peters, as well as director Simon Kinberg.

The stars all stepped out earlier in the day for a press conference in Seoul. The movie will be hitting theaters everywhere on June 7.

FYI: Sophie is wearing a Louis Vuitton look.

