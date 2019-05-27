Top Stories
Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

Kate Mara &amp; Jamie Bell Welcome First Child Together - See the Picture!

Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 9:42 pm

Taylor Swift Says There Are 'Political Undertones' in New Music

Taylor Swift Says There Are 'Political Undertones' in New Music

Taylor Swift is giving us more insight on her upcoming album.

During a recent interview, the 29-year-old entertainer revealed that there will be some “political undertones” in her new music.

“I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made,” Taylor said in an interview via Elle. “I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do.”

Over the years, Taylor has kept her political opinions to herself, but back in November 2018, she broke her silence on her beliefs to support the Democratic candidates in Tennessee while encouraging her fans to register to vote in their local elections.

If you missed it, Taylor gave a MAJOR clue about what her upcoming album will be titled!
