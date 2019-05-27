Top Stories
Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

Kate Mara &amp; Jamie Bell Welcome First Child Together - See the Picture!

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome First Child Together - See the Picture!

Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

Prince Harry's Best Friend Defends Him for Leaving Baby Archie for a Day

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

What Is T.I. Doing at Capitol Hill?

Mon, 27 May 2019 at 10:10 pm

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2019? Week 3 Spoilers!

Next Slide »

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2019? Week 3 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled on The Bachelorette!

The Bachelorette is back for week three and Hannah Brown is narrowing down the group of men vying for her heart.

During the episode, one of the contestants was removed from the mansion by the production after they were given some information about his past relationships. The team then told this contestant that he needed to be removed from the show.

Besides the contestant that was removed, Hannah also sent home three other men tonight.

Click through the slideshow to find out who got sent home on The Bachelorette…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr