Ali Wong Tells 'Ellen' She Experienced Pure Joy Kissing Daniel Dae Kim in 'Always Be My Maybe'!

Ali Wong makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday (May 28), and opens up about her new Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe!

“I kiss a lot of men. I kissed a lot of sexy men,” the 37-year-old comedian told Ellen.

Ali also explains to Ellen the “pure joy” she experienced while kissing her Always Be My Maybe co-stars Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves.

“I kissed Daniel Dae Kim, I kissed Keanu Reeves. I basically made Netflix spend all this money on a movie just so I could kiss Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves,” Ali says, adding that she had plenty of chemistry with them. “That is a grown woman experiencing joy, pure joy. I’ve been with the same dude for ten years, I would have chemistry with a turtle at this point.”



