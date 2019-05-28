Amber Rose Has Hyperemesis Gravidarum, Experiencing 'Extreme Nausea' During Pregnancy

Amber Rose has revealed that she’s suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum in her second pregnancy.

“So I was going to document this pregnancy a little bit more than I did with Sebastian cause with Sebastian I had hyperemesis and I have hyperemesis again with this baby,” the 35-year-old said in a series of Instagram videos.

If you don’t know, Hyperemesis Gravidarum can cause pregnant women “extreme nausea, vomiting and dehydration.”

Kate Middleton and Amy Schumer have both famously suffered from the condition during their pregnancies.

Amber announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

We’re wishing Amber well and hope she feels better soon!