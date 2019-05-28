Top Stories
Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 12:59 pm

'Annabelle Comes Home' Releases Creepy Trailer - Watch Now!

'Annabelle Comes Home' Releases Creepy Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Annabelle Comes Home is here – and it’s scary!

The third installment of the Annabelle film series from the Conjuring universe hits theaters on June 26.

Here’s a plot summary: determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

The film stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

Watch the trailer…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Annabelle, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr