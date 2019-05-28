'Annabelle Comes Home' Releases Creepy Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Annabelle Comes Home is here – and it’s scary!

The third installment of the Annabelle film series from the Conjuring universe hits theaters on June 26.

Here’s a plot summary: determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.

The film stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.

Watch the trailer…