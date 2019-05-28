Ariana Grande Has Postponed Two Concert Dates After Getting Sick

Top Stories
Tue, 28 May 2019 at 5:41 pm

Ariana Grande just revealed that she has to postpone two upcoming concert dates in Tampa and Orlando, Florida.

The 25-year-old singer revealed the news to her fans on her Instagram Stories.

“i woke up incredibly sick today, ran to my doctor here and have been told to postpone these shows tonight and tomorrow,” Ariana wrote. “i’m so beyond devastated.”

She continued, “i will make this up to you, i promise. please forgive me. i love you and i will be back and better than ever as soon as possible. love you.”

Ariana did promise that the tickets will be honored at a later date in November.

“will keep you posted as soon as possible on exact dates but we will be returning in November and you will be able to use the tickets you’ve already purchased,” she added.
