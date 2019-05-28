Top Stories
Iggy Azalea Releases Statement on Photo Leak, Plans to Press Criminal Charges

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 2:12 am

Behati Prinsloo Reveals How Many Kids Adam Levine Wants - And It's a Lot!

Behati Prinsloo is opening up about how many kids she and Adam Levine are planning to have!

The 31-year-old model is appearing on the new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs on Tuesday (May 28).

“He wants five and I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe like three or four will be good. I’m backing [up] just by one. Adam can’t have everything!” she said. “I’m carrying them, you know.”

Behati said that she doesn’t mind being pregnant and loves being a mom.

Ellen also revealed that she came up with the name Dusty for the couple’s first child!
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
