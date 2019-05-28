Ben Platt Wraps His U.S. Tour at Star-Studded L.A. Show

Ben Platt belts out a song on stage at the Dolby Theatre during the final stop of his sold-out headlining tour on Friday (May 24) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winning entertainer performed songs from his new album Sing to Me Instead in front of a star-studded crowd.

Supporting Ben in the audience was his entire family, as well as his The Politician co-stars Zoey Deutch and Gwyneth Paltrow (with husband Brad Falchuk).

More stars in attendance included Helen Hunt, Kristen Bell and The Good Place co-star D’Arcy Carden, Zach Braff, Gus Kenworthy, and his high school classmate Kathryn Gallagher.

Kristen was moved to tears by the performance and streamed her emotional evening on Instagram Stories!

If you missed this tour, you still have another chance to catch Ben in concert in the U.S. as he has a New York City show at the famed Radio City Music Hall happening on September 29. Pre-sale tickets go on sale TODAY (May 28) with the general onsale happening on Friday.