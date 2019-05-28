Blind & Autistic Singer Kodi Lee Gets Gabrielle Union's Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Before watching this amazing moment from America’s Got Talent, we’re just going to warn you to get your tissues ready!

Kodi Lee is a blind and autistic singer who blew everyone away with his talent during the season premiere of the show, which aired on Tuesday (May 28).

The 22-year-old singer and pianist performed the classic song “A Song For You” and brought the judges to their feet and tears to their eyes.

Gabrielle Union, one of the new judges this season, hit the golden buzzer for Kodi and he will immediately move to the live shows.

Backstage after the audition was over, she told Kodi, “you just changed the world!”