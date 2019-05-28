Top Stories
Tue, 28 May 2019 at 8:32 am

Brad Pitt Visits Venice During His Downtime!

Brad Pitt Visits Venice During His Downtime!

Brad Pitt waves to a crowd of onlookers as he strolls through Venice, Italy on Tuesday (May 28).

The 55-year-old actor was joined by some pals, including artist Thomas Houseago, as they hopped on a boat to ride through the city’s famed canals.

Recently, Brad was in France for the Cannes Film Festival in promotion of his movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad was joined by his co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie at the star-studded Cannes event.
Photos: Backgrid
  • Beedyq

    Good Tuesday morning.

  • mahbelle

    brad looks great.

  • Beedyq

    Reposting from other thread…

    Maybe so and maybe not.

    Not gonna make any excuses or assumptions…

    But you can be in LA on one day and in Venice the same or next day.

    Bottom line is who knows but those who know 😉

    But Very Sad situation if what you suggested is true though.

    ETA
    That is the same guy with them who was with Brad, Houseago & Muna, both in LA and with them in Paris. Maybe they are there for the Venice Art fair…

  • Beedyq

    Terrible tornado outbreak in the middle of the US…seems more intense this year.

  • SXZadi

    Brad looks really handsome here. And it is really sad that Luke is not going to be there with them at the premiere to celebrate their upcoming movie. He will be missed.

  • Patty Smyth

    Agree, Beedyq. No one knows where he was or how Shiloh’s birthday was celebrated. Brad has not been seen from Thu-Mon. Like you said, maybe he flew back to LA during that time. Maybe he had the kids from Fri-Sun and they celebrated her birthday early on Sun?

    Maybe, maybe, maybe… no one but the family knows.

  • Beedyq

    “Maybe, maybe, maybe… no one but the family knows”

    Exactly. I am in complete agreement with you.

    Possible to fly to Venice from LA and arrive the same day. So possible to leave LA on Monday and arrive in Venice on Monday or Tuesday.

    I will borrow your mantra that “No one but the family knows”