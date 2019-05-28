Britney Spears Reacts to Claims That She Doesn't Post Her Own Videos on Instagram: 'You're Wrong'

Britney Spears is clapping back.

The 37-year-old Glory pop superstar posted a video on Tuesday (May 28) responding to claims that she doesn’t post her own videos to her Instagram.

“For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday, so…you’re wrong. But…I hope you like it,” she said in one clip.

In another, she flaunted her fashion to the sound of Rihanna‘s “Man Down.”

If you didn’t know, some fans questioned whether Britney was actually the one posting videos to her Instagram, including a recent video dancing to Michael and Janet Jackson‘s “Scream.”