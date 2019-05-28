Top Stories
Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 3:49 pm

Britney Spears Reacts to Claims That She Doesn't Post Her Own Videos on Instagram: 'You're Wrong'

Britney Spears Reacts to Claims That She Doesn't Post Her Own Videos on Instagram: 'You're Wrong'

Britney Spears is clapping back.

The 37-year-old Glory pop superstar posted a video on Tuesday (May 28) responding to claims that she doesn’t post her own videos to her Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

“For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday, so…you’re wrong. But…I hope you like it,” she said in one clip.

In another, she flaunted her fashion to the sound of Rihanna‘s “Man Down.”

If you didn’t know, some fans questioned whether Britney was actually the one posting videos to her Instagram, including a recent video dancing to Michael and Janet Jackson‘s “Scream.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Britney Spears

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr