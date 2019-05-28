Bryce Dallas Howard Asks Laura Dern If She'll Join Her In New 'Jurassic World' Movie!

Top Stories
Bryce Dallas Howard is all smiles while making her way inside the SiriusXM satellite radio studios on Tuesday morning (May 28) in New York City.

That same morning, the 38-year-old actress rocked a blue dress to make an appearance on Good Morning America to promote her latest film Rocketman.

While on the show, Bryce sat in the audience during Laura Dern‘s interview to ask if she’d consider returning to the Jurassic Park franchise.

“Do you know something I may not know?,” Laura said before adding, “If I were to, would you join me?”

“Yes!,” Bryce quipped.

