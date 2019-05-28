Top Stories
Tue, 28 May 2019 at 11:16 am

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Catch Up Over Lunch in Los Angeles

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Catch Up Over Lunch in Los Angeles

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still the best of friends!

The two musicians and longtime pals were spotted out on a lunch date on Monday afternoon (May 27) in Los Angeles.

A fan snapped Camila and Shawn sitting at a cafe in the City of Angels, catching up with each other. See the pic here!

Just recently, both Shawn and Camila performed at the 2019 Grammy Awards and if you missed it, sent super cute notes to each other afterwards.

It was also just announced that Camila will be starring in a Cinderella type movie. You can grab all the details on JustJared.com now!
