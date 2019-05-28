Top Stories
Tue, 28 May 2019 at 1:32 am

Cardi B Announces New Song 'Press' - And It's Just Days Away!

Cardi B Announces New Song 'Press' - And It's Just Days Away!

Cardi B has a new song on the way and we’ll have it in just days!

The 26-year-old rapper just announced that her new song “Press” will be released on Friday (May 31).

Cardi previously teased the song on her Instagram account back in December. She can be seen rapping along to the lyrics, “Press, press, press, press, press/ Cardi don’t need more press.”

The quick snippet of the song has over 100 million views already and now fans will get to hear the full song finally. Listen to the snippet below!
Photos: Getty
