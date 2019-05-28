Chris Hemsworth Didn't Enjoy His Performance in This 2015 Movie

Top Stories
Tue, 28 May 2019 at 9:21 am

Chris Hemsworth looks as handsome as ever on the cover of Variety‘s new issue, out today.

Here’s what the 35-year-old Men in Black: International star had to share with the mag…

On almost quitting Ghostbusters: “The night before I was shooting, I almost pulled out. Three or four weeks prior, Paul [Feig] said to me, ‘I’m going to write up the character. Don’t worry.’ And then I got the script and nothing had changed…I was really scared walking onto that set. I had no real plan, so I was just feeding off of them, and I just felt ridiculous. So I used that.”

On not enjoying his performance in 2015′s Blackhat: “I didn’t enjoy what I did in the film. It just felt flat, and it was also an attempt to do what I thought people might have wanted to see. But I don’t think I’m good in that space.”

On playing overweight Thor in Endgame: “Physically, it was a good three hours in hair and makeup. Then the prosthetic suit, particularly for the shirt-off scene, that was a big silicone that weighed about 90 pounds. It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set.”

For more from Chris, visit Variety.com.
chris hemsworth variety 01

Credit: Cliff Watts/Variety
Chris Hemsworth, Magazine

