Tue, 28 May 2019 at 1:17 pm

Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Was Almost Part Of 'X-Men' Instead Of 'Avengers'

Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Was Almost Part Of 'X-Men' Instead Of 'Avengers'

Before Thor there was X-Men for Chris Hemsworth!

In Variety‘s new issue, the 35-year-old Men in Black: International star reveals he nearly joined a separate fraction of the Marvel movies before getting cast as Thor.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

“I got very close to G.I. Joe. I got very close to Gambit in the Wolverine X-Men movies,” Chris admits. “At the time I was upset. I was running out of money. But if I played either of those characters, I wouldn’t have been able to play Thor.”

Pictured: Chris looking dapper while hitting the beach at the special photo call for his film Men in Black: International held during the Pan-Asian Media Summit Bali event on Tuesday (May 28) in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
Credit: Anthony Kwan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth

