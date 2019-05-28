Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Choice for Next James Bond

Chris Hemsworth has long been rumored as one of the top choices for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig retires from the role.

Well, it seems as if Chris has his own idea of who should play 007 next: Idris Elba! Idris has also long been rumored to be the next choice for James Bond.

“My vote would be Idris [Elba],” Chris told Variety. “I think he’d give it a different sort of swagger, too, and each time someone new comes into the role, I think you’ve got to offer up something different.”

