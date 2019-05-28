DC Comics Series 'Swamp Thing' Releases Official Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for Swamp Thing is here!

The upcoming series, which will air on the DC Universe subscription streaming site beginning on Friday (May 31), released a trailer ahead of the premiere on Tuesday (May 28).

Here’s a plot summary: Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Crystal Reed, Andy Bean, Jennifer Beals, Maria Sten, Will Patton and Virginia Madsen all star in the series, which will introduce DC characters including Blue Devil (Ian Ziering) and Madame Xanadu (Jeryl Prescott).

Watch the trailer…