Eric Chien's Card Tricks on 'AGT' Season Premiere Will Blow Your Mind

Get ready to have your mind blown by this audition on America’s Got Talent!

Magician Eric Chien did a series of card tricks that went on for nearly five minutes and his routine just kept getting better and better with everything he did.

Eric opened up about how he always wanted to be a magician ever since he was a kid, but after being called back to Taiwan for military service, his “whole world was flipped upside down.”

Well, thankfully Eric has picked magic up again, because he blew us away with this audition and he’s moving on in the competition.