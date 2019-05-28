Gabriel Diniz Dead - Latin Pop Star Dies at 28 in Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Gabriel Diniz tragically passed away on Monday (May 27) at the young age of 28.

The 28-year-old singer was involved in a plane crash when the airplane he was riding in went down on the southern coast of Sergipe, Brazil. The plane was en route to his girlfriend Karoline Calheiros‘ birthday party.

“It is with great pain that we can confirm the death of Gabriel Diniz and the plane’s crew,” Gabriel‘s team told Us Weekly.

If you aren’t familiar with Gabriel‘s work, he is well known for his 2016 song “Paraquedas.” He also recently released a new single, “Jenifer.”

Gabriel had over four million followers on his Instagram account and over two million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Our thoughts are with Gabriel‘s loved ones during this time.