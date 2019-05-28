Get to Know 'Ma' Actor Gianni Paolo with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)
Gianni Paolo is a promising young actor who is making his big screen debut in the new horror film Ma, opening in theaters May 31.
The 23-year-old actor opened up to JustJared.com for a 10 Fun Facts feature, in which he revealed how he actually encountered co-star Octavia Spencer while working a catering job one year before they were on set filming the new movie.
Gianni also told us about his career aspirations and his guilty pleasures. Check it out:
- 1. I once rolled my car on an icy bridge and survived. That was one of 3 near death experiences I’ve had. Sorry to get all dark right off the bat like that but now you’re interested!!
- 2. The first time I was ever on a set, I was an extra in Woody Allen‘s Irrational Man starring Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone. I had to ride a rollercoaster in a carnival scene for two hours. I threw up. A lot. I recently ran into Joaquin again while he was filming Joker in NY (I was filming Power on the same lot). Luckily, he did not remember me.
- 3. I’ve played hockey for almost 20 years (since I was two!). I was drafted in the Quebec Major Hockey League and still play twice a week in Los Angeles when I’m not filming!
- 4. In February of 2017, I was working a catering job in Los Angeles at various locations. One of the jobs just so happened to be on the Sony Lot for a charity event. I remember serving food to the cast of Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why (both shows I had read for) and being so miserable. This event was hosted by Octavia Spencer. Exactly 365 days later, I was on set alongside her filming a movie.
- 5. My guilty pleasure is the Twilight series. Team Edward or die.
- 6. My dream one day is to write, show-run, direct, and act in my own TV series. One animated and one non animated.
- 7. I work on a popular podcast called, “This Past Weekend With Theo Von.”
- 8. I live with my two brothers, and my best friend from high school, in Los Angeles.
- 9. I love doing improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade theatre in Los Angeles.
- 10. I’ve watched the reality series, Jersey Shore three times (I don’t know what that says about me as a person so I guess you guys can decide).
Check out Ma in theaters this weekend!