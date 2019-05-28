Get to Know 'Ma' Actor Gianni Paolo with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Gianni Paolo is a promising young actor who is making his big screen debut in the new horror film Ma, opening in theaters May 31.

The 23-year-old actor opened up to JustJared.com for a 10 Fun Facts feature, in which he revealed how he actually encountered co-star Octavia Spencer while working a catering job one year before they were on set filming the new movie.

Gianni also told us about his career aspirations and his guilty pleasures. Check it out:

1. I once rolled my car on an icy bridge and survived. That was one of 3 near death experiences I’ve had. Sorry to get all dark right off the bat like that but now you’re interested!!

2. The first time I was ever on a set, I was an extra in Woody Allen ‘s Irrational Man starring Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone . I had to ride a rollercoaster in a carnival scene for two hours. I threw up. A lot. I recently ran into Joaquin again while he was filming Joker in NY (I was filming Power on the same lot). Luckily, he did not remember me.

‘s Irrational Man starring and . I had to ride a rollercoaster in a carnival scene for two hours. I threw up. A lot. I recently ran into again while he was filming Joker in NY (I was filming Power on the same lot). Luckily, he did not remember me. 3. I’ve played hockey for almost 20 years (since I was two!). I was drafted in the Quebec Major Hockey League and still play twice a week in Los Angeles when I’m not filming!

4. In February of 2017, I was working a catering job in Los Angeles at various locations. One of the jobs just so happened to be on the Sony Lot for a charity event. I remember serving food to the cast of Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why (both shows I had read for) and being so miserable. This event was hosted by Octavia Spencer . Exactly 365 days later, I was on set alongside her filming a movie.

. Exactly 365 days later, I was on set alongside her filming a movie. 5. My guilty pleasure is the Twilight series. Team Edward or die.

Click inside to read the rest of the fun facts…

6. My dream one day is to write, show-run, direct, and act in my own TV series. One animated and one non animated.

7. I work on a popular podcast called, “This Past Weekend With Theo Von.”

8. I live with my two brothers, and my best friend from high school, in Los Angeles.

9. I love doing improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade theatre in Los Angeles.

10. I’ve watched the reality series, Jersey Shore three times (I don’t know what that says about me as a person so I guess you guys can decide).

Check out Ma in theaters this weekend!