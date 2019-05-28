Gigi Hadid Keeps Low Profile While Heading to the Airport
Gigi Hadid keeps it casual while walking towards a waiting car outside her apartment in New York City on Tuesday afternoon (May 28).
The 24-year-old model wore a ballcap with her casual outfit while heading to the airport for a flight out of town.
Just a few days before, Gigi was spotted wearing a chic black outfit out in the city.
Over the weekend, Gigi shared a behind-the-scenes look at her commercial shoot with Sunglass Hut.
“bts shooting my new @sunglasshut commercial ! 💝🕶🚀🏝 head in-store to discover a world of possibilities ;)” she captioned the vid.
