Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol

Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 9:48 pm

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is officially a teenager and she celebrated her 13th birthday with mom Angelina Jolie in a really cool way!

Sources tell JustJared.com that the Oscar-winning actress did an escape room with Shiloh on Monday night (May 27) at The Basement in Los Angeles.

The Basement is billed as the only escape room in Los Angeles with live actors and is perfect for fans of immersive theater.

Shiloh and the rest of Angelina‘s six kids have joined her on the red carpet several times over the past year. You can see pics in the gallery!
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie with her kids 01
angelina jolie with her kids 02
angelina jolie with her kids 03
angelina jolie with her kids 04
angelina jolie with her kids 05
angelina jolie with her kids 06
angelina jolie with her kids 07
angelina jolie with her kids 08
angelina jolie with her kids 09
angelina jolie with her kids 10
angelina jolie with her kids 11
angelina jolie with her kids 12
angelina jolie with her kids 13
angelina jolie with her kids 14
angelina jolie with her kids 15
angelina jolie with her kids 16
angelina jolie with her kids 17

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Celebrity Babies, Shiloh Jolie Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr
  • toastie postie

    Hmmm. Sources???

  • Dulce Angel

    And where was Brad??, It really looks like; Brad has NO relationship with his kids!! I wonder why!! 😳 And don’t give the excuse that Brad is so private and that is why… It’s been ALMOST 3 YEARS since the last time, Brad was seen in public with his kids!! He is a deadbeat dad!! 😕

  • Robert Fornes

    She?