Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is officially a teenager and she celebrated her 13th birthday with mom Angelina Jolie in a really cool way!

Sources tell JustJared.com that the Oscar-winning actress did an escape room with Shiloh on Monday night (May 27) at The Basement in Los Angeles.

The Basement is billed as the only escape room in Los Angeles with live actors and is perfect for fans of immersive theater.

Shiloh and the rest of Angelina‘s six kids have joined her on the red carpet several times over the past year. You can see pics in the gallery!