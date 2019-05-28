Here's How Millie Bobby Brown Was Cast in 'Godzilla' Before Officially Signing On For the Movie

Millie Bobby Brown heads into her hotel for more promo duties on Tuesday morning (May 28) in London, England.

The 15-year-old actress wore a stylish Antonio Berardi look as she continued promo for her new movie, Godzilla: King of The Monsters.

Director Michael Dougherty opened up in few new interviews about Millie having the part of Madison in the film before she was even cast.

Turns out that Millie‘s face had been used for the pre-visualization work on the film before she was offered the role.

“Millie’s great. She was still…Season 2 of Stranger Things had just been shot. Not even aired yet. I was a huge fan of the show and my pre-viz animators and I used her face as reference, as a model for the pre-viz for the movie before we ever cast her,” he explained.

“We got so used to seeing her face that we just kind of said, ‘Well…why don’t we make her the offer?’ And we had a breakfast here at The London, years ago, and we actually spent more time talking about our mutual love of animals and pet reptiles and just a love of nature that I think she clicked with the themes of the film.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters hits theaters on Friday, May 31st.