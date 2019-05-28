Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Top Stories
Tue, 28 May 2019 at 8:53 am

Over the weekend, unreleased photos of Iggy Azalea were leaked online and were released without her or the photographer’s consent.

The pictures, which showed Iggy without her top on, were taken by Nino Muñoz for GQ Australia and Nino is speaking out for the first time since the breach.

“I’m outraged and saddened to find out that images of mine were stolen and published without my permission,” Nino wrote in a statement, posted to Instagram Story.

“I [empathize] with any discomfort that this situation has caused to anyone that is involved,” Nino added.

Iggy also released a statement and you can see it here if you missed it.

