Ingrid Michaelson 2019 'Dramatic Tour' Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!
Ingrid Michaelson is going on tour!
The 39-year-old singer announced her tour titled The Dramatic Tour will kick off of on September 24 in Washington, DC before wrapping on October 29 in New York City.
The Dramatic Tour is in support of her upcoming album Stranger Songs – which was inspired by Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things. The album will be released on June 28.
“There’s something about Stranger Things that’s really comforting, it brings me back to my childhood,” Ingrid shared in a press release. “It’s the best kind of escapism and I find myself seeking that now more than ever. I took inspiration from the show and the characters and all these ideas started to come to me. Every song on the record includes a reference from the show, some more specific than others, but all of the themes are universal — these are feelings everyone has.”
Tickets for The Dramatic Tour go on sale on Friday, May 31 at Ingrid‘s website here.
INGRID MICHAELSON “THE DRAMATIC TOUR” 2019 DATES:
Sept 24 – Washington, DC 930 Club
Sept 26 – Nashville, Tenn Marathon Muck Works
Sept 27 – Atlanta, Georgia Buckhead Theater
Oct 3 – San Diego, Calif The Observatory
Oct 4 – Los Angeles, Calif The Wiltern
Oct 9 – San Francisco, Calif The Fillmore
Oct 11 – Portland, Oregon Roseland Theater
Oct 12 – Seattle, Wash The Showbox
Oct 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah Union Event center
Oct 16 – Denever, Colo Ogden Theatre
Oct 18 – Minneapolis, Minn The Orpheum
Oct 19 – Chicago, Ill Vic Theatre
Oct 20 – Detroit, Mich Majestic Theatre
Oct 22 – Boston, Mass House of Blues
Oct 25 – Philadelphia, Penn Union Transfer
Oct 28 – New York City Webster Hall
Oct 29 – New York City Webster Hall