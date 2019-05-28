Ingrid Michaelson 2019 'Dramatic Tour' Dates, Cities, & Venues Revealed!

Ingrid Michaelson is going on tour!

The 39-year-old singer announced her tour titled The Dramatic Tour will kick off of on September 24 in Washington, DC before wrapping on October 29 in New York City.

The Dramatic Tour is in support of her upcoming album Stranger Songs – which was inspired by Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things. The album will be released on June 28.

“There’s something about Stranger Things that’s really comforting, it brings me back to my childhood,” Ingrid shared in a press release. “It’s the best kind of escapism and I find myself seeking that now more than ever. I took inspiration from the show and the characters and all these ideas started to come to me. Every song on the record includes a reference from the show, some more specific than others, but all of the themes are universal — these are feelings everyone has.”

Tickets for The Dramatic Tour go on sale on Friday, May 31 at Ingrid‘s website here.

Click inside to see the full list of tour dates, cities, and venues…

INGRID MICHAELSON “THE DRAMATIC TOUR” 2019 DATES:

Sept 24 – Washington, DC 930 Club

Sept 26 – Nashville, Tenn Marathon Muck Works

Sept 27 – Atlanta, Georgia Buckhead Theater

Oct 3 – San Diego, Calif The Observatory

Oct 4 – Los Angeles, Calif The Wiltern

Oct 9 – San Francisco, Calif The Fillmore

Oct 11 – Portland, Oregon Roseland Theater

Oct 12 – Seattle, Wash The Showbox

Oct 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah Union Event center

Oct 16 – Denever, Colo Ogden Theatre

Oct 18 – Minneapolis, Minn The Orpheum

Oct 19 – Chicago, Ill Vic Theatre

Oct 20 – Detroit, Mich Majestic Theatre

Oct 22 – Boston, Mass House of Blues

Oct 25 – Philadelphia, Penn Union Transfer

Oct 28 – New York City Webster Hall

Oct 29 – New York City Webster Hall