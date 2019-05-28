James Corden Announces 'Gavin & Stacey' Is Being Revived for Christmas Special!

James Corden has just revealed that his sit-com, Gavin & Stacey, is being revived for a Christmas special this year!

The show ran for three seasons in the UK and ended in 2010. The show was created by James and Ruth Jones.

James revealed the news on Twitter, writing, “Ruth Jones and I have been keeping this secret for a while… We’re excited to share it with you. See you on Christmas Day.”

“Over the last ten years we’ve talked a lot about Gavin and Stacey — where they might be today and what their lives might look like,” James and Ruth said in a statement. “And so in secret we took the plunge and wrote this one-hour special. We’ve loved revisiting Barry and Essex again and bringing the characters back together has been a joy. We’re so excited to get the chance to work with our fabulous cast and crew once more and to give fans of the show a festive treat this Christmas. Thank you BBC for helping to make this happen.”