Tue, 28 May 2019 at 10:54 pm

Jamie Foxx & Vin Diesel Support Director F. Gary Gray at Walk of Fame Ceremony!

F. Gary Gray had tons of support on hand at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony!

The 49-year-old director was joined by pals Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Ice Cube, and Tyrese Gibson at the unveiling of his star on Tuesday afternoon (May 28) in Hollywood, Calif.

“This is an incredible, incredible honor. It really truly is,” Gary said during the ceremony. “Wow. To place this star even near, let alone alongside some of the greatest artists of all time — I really, really, truly am honored to be mentioned alongside you guys. Wow.”

Gary has directed box office hits like The Fate of the Furious, Straight Outta Compton, and Law Abiding Citizen.

His upcoming movie Men in Black: International hits theaters on June 14.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the ceremony…
