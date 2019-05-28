Jennifer Hudson Honors Aretha Franklin at Pulitzer Prize Event

Jennifer Hudson belts out the song “Amazing Grace” during the Pulitzer Prize luncheon event at Columbia University’s Low Memorial Library on Tuesday (May 28) in New York City.

The Oscar-winning singer and actress paid tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, who received a posthumous special citation “for her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades.”

Jennifer, who is set to play Aretha in an upcoming biopic, performed the song in her honor.

At the event, Jennifer revealed that she had to drive 14 hours from Chicago to New York City after flights were canceled due to the weather.