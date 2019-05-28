Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress &amp; Alcohol

Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 10:25 pm

Jennifer Lawrence & Fiance Cooke Maroney Brave Rainy Weather for Dinner in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence & Fiance Cooke Maroney Brave Rainy Weather for Dinner in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence holds hands with fiance Cooke Maroney as they make their way home in the rainy weather on Tuesday night (May 28) in New York City.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a gray blouse, jeans, and black heels while the art gallery opening kept things cool in a white T-shirt and black jeans as they stepped out for a low key dinner date.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

If you missed it, Jen was a blushing bride-to-be as she arrived at her engagement party earlier this month!

Jen‘s upcoming movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th!

10+ pictures inside of the engaged couple heading home after dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 01
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 02
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 03
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 04
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 05
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 06
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 07
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 08
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 09
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 10
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 11
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 12
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 13
jennifer lawrence cooke maroney rainy weather dinner nyc 14

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr