Jennifer Lawrence & Fiance Cooke Maroney Brave Rainy Weather for Dinner in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence holds hands with fiance Cooke Maroney as they make their way home in the rainy weather on Tuesday night (May 28) in New York City.

The 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked pretty in a gray blouse, jeans, and black heels while the art gallery opening kept things cool in a white T-shirt and black jeans as they stepped out for a low key dinner date.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

If you missed it, Jen was a blushing bride-to-be as she arrived at her engagement party earlier this month!

Jen‘s upcoming movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th!

10+ pictures inside of the engaged couple heading home after dinner…