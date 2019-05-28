Jennifer Lopez Looks Pretty in Pink While at Dinner With Friends Over Memorial Day Weekend

Jennifer Lopez is dining in style.

The 49-year-old “Dinero” pop superstar was spotted looking chic in pink while having dinner with friends at Avra on Monday evening (May 27) over Memorial Day Weekend in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Jennifer is hard at work preparing for her upcoming It’s My Party Tour.

“Getting soooo excited about tour!! Here’s a lil peak into the process of the fashion and how me and my team put it together!! 🎉 #ItsMyParty,” she wrote on her Instagram that same day.

