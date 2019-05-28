Jennifer Love Hewitt Wants Jamie Lee Curtis to Star in a 'Heartbreakers' TV Series

Jennifer Love Hewitt wants to turn her 2001 movie Heartbreakers into a television series starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

While the 40-year-old actress doesn’t envision starring in the series, she is trying to put together a reunion movie for Can’t Hardly Wait.

“I’m dying to [do a sequel or reboot],” Jennifer said during an interview on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast. “I really, really want to and I want to direct it. I have two things I’m trying to do this year… a reunion Can’t Hardly Wait movie that I direct, and I really want to make Heartbreakers a TV series.”

“Wouldn’t it be a great show? I think it would be amazing,” she said. “I want Jamie Lee Curtis to be in it because I love her. We did that movie House Arrest like when I was 14 together.”

“I think I would just want to executive produce it and find some great [newcomer],” she said.

Jennifer starred alongside Sigourney Weaver in Heartbreakers, which followed a mother-daughter team who swindled wealthy men out of their money.