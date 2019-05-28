Top Stories
Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 2:26 pm

Jessa Duggar & Husband Ben Seewald Welcome Third Child Together - See the Pic!

Jessa Duggar & Husband Ben Seewald Welcome Third Child Together - See the Pic!

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are now the proud parents of their third child!

The 26-year-old and 24-year-old TV personalities welcomed their daughter Ivy Jane Seewald on Sunday (May 26), the couple confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday (May 28).

She was born weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long.

“She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!” the couple said in a statement.

The couple already have two sons together: Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2. They got married back in November of 2014 in Arkansas.

Congratulations to the happy family!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @ben_seewald, Instagram: @ben_seewald
Posted to: Baby, Ben Seewald, Birth, Ivy Seewald, Jessa Duggar

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr