Jessa Duggar & Husband Ben Seewald Welcome Third Child Together - See the Pic!

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are now the proud parents of their third child!

The 26-year-old and 24-year-old TV personalities welcomed their daughter Ivy Jane Seewald on Sunday (May 26), the couple confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday (May 28).

She was born weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long.

“She feels so tiny compared to her siblings! We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!” the couple said in a statement.

The couple already have two sons together: Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2. They got married back in November of 2014 in Arkansas.

Congratulations to the happy family!