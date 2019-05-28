Top Stories
Tue, 28 May 2019 at 9:50 pm

Jon Hamm Joins Michael Sheen & David Tennant at 'Good Omens' Premiere in London

Jon Hamm Joins Michael Sheen & David Tennant at 'Good Omens' Premiere in London

Jon Hamm shows off his scruffy side as he arrives at the premiere of Good Omens on Tuesday night (May 28) at the Odeon Luke Leicester Square in London, England.

The 48-year-old actor looked handsome in a gray, plaid suit as he stepped out for the premiere of his upcoming Amazon Prime series.

Joining Jon at the premiere were his co-stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, and Adria Arjona.

In the series, with Armageddon just days away, the armies of Heaven and Hell are amassing and The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, agree to join forces to find the missing Anti-Christ and to stop the war that will end everything.

Good Omens will be available on Amazon Prime starting on May 31 – Watch the trailer here!

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Adria Arjona, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Michael Sheen

