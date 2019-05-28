Jonas Brothers Share Cover & News of New Book 'Blood'

The Jonas Brothers have revealed the cover of their upcoming book, “Blood”.

Revealed on their Instagram this afternoon, Kevin, Nick and Joe announced the new book, which will be out in November.

“For those of you who have been with us since the beginning… #BLOOD is our family’s story and we can’t wait to share it with you,” they wrote in the caption.

The book is “a memoir that details the incredible true story of the Jonas Brothers, from the band’s creation, phenomenal rise to superstardom, break up at the height of their fame, and now reunification.”

“Written with Neil Strauss, author of The Dirt, and told in their own words, this is a totally unfiltered memoir about three brothers who learn that BLOOD is thicker than fame.”