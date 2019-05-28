Top Stories
Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

Iggy Azalea's Photo Leak: Photographer Breaks Silence on the Stolen Pictures

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 4:07 pm

Jonas Brothers Share Cover & News of New Book 'Blood'

Jonas Brothers Share Cover & News of New Book 'Blood'

The Jonas Brothers have revealed the cover of their upcoming book, “Blood”.

Revealed on their Instagram this afternoon, Kevin, Nick and Joe announced the new book, which will be out in November.

“For those of you who have been with us since the beginning… #BLOOD is our family’s story and we can’t wait to share it with you,” they wrote in the caption.

The book is “a memoir that details the incredible true story of the Jonas Brothers, from the band’s creation, phenomenal rise to superstardom, break up at the height of their fame, and now reunification.”

“Written with Neil Strauss, author of The Dirt, and told in their own words, this is a totally unfiltered memoir about three brothers who learn that BLOOD is thicker than fame.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Macmillan Publishers
Posted to: Jonas Brothers

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Post Malone is defending his pal Lil Nas X - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal is showing off her unique prom dress - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Smith talks playing Meghan Markle in new Lifetime movie - TooFab
  • Amandla Stenberg is showing off her beauty routine -Just Jared Jr